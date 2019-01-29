Andrea Isn't the Only One Who Needs to Say 'I'm Sorry' (VIDEO)

Christmas may be over, but I'm Sorry continues to be the gift that keeps on giving us perfectly inappropriate laughs in its second season.

So far, the uncensored—and so rewatchable—sitcom from creator-star Andrea Savage has clowned on post-menopausal nip slips, the going rate for housewife hookers, butt stuff, dead pets and just how far (and in which direction) some straight guys will go for a laugh.

Usually, it's Savage's L.A. comedy writer and self-described "garbage" Andrea being the one to make things weird, but this week's episode finds the comedy writer enduring a slew of cringe-worthy moments over the holidays, including a kids pageant that takes a strange turn, thanks to some adult one-upping.

Being an equal-opportunity offender, the episode also piles on a horned-up Santa and a super unfortunate run-in with a studio executive, but it's the central storyline about a mother-daughter spa day that just takes it all to the next level of awkward. And we love it so damn much. Now if you'll excuse us, we need to go and make GIFs of the parents' reactions at the end of that exclusive clip.

I'm Sorry, Wednesdays, 10/9c, truTV