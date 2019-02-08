'Bold and the Beautiful's Katrina Bowden Says 'Genuinely Nice' Flo Is Just Caught Up in Reese's Scheme

Oh, Flo, everyone knows when you fake a pregnancy, something inevitably goes awry.

In the February 8 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, the casino dealer (Katrina Bowden) puts on her best poker face for inquisitive model Zoe (Kiara Barnes), who demands to know Flo’s relationship to her dad, Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady)!

“Flo has to cover her butt so Zoe doesn’t find out the truth,” says Bowden. Which would be that Reese asked Flo to say she’d given birth as part of a scheme to help him pay off gambling debts.

A black-market adoption with a stolen baby sounds shady — but the actress swears her “genuinely nice” character has “gotten caught up in more than she could have ever imagined.” If Flo slips, folks are going to question how new adoptive mom Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) got that child.

Bowden comes full-circle with this new daytime gig: Her first role was as One Life to Live mean girl Britney in 2006. Next came her 2006–13 run as assistant Cerie on 30 Rock.

“I learned everything I know about comedy from watching Tina [Fey] and Alec [Baldwin],” she says. But did she learn anything about baby-mama drama?

Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS