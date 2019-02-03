No Gym? No Problem! Get Fit by Using Your TV

Remember that New Year’s resolution about working out more?

Here’s a quick fix: It’s never been easier to stay healthy in body and mind, thanks to that lesser-known piece of fitness equipment — your TV. Lift that remote and check out these streaming shows and channels to get on track. Prices vary, but all are cheaper than a gym membership! (And the shower is much closer too.)

Acacia TV (Prime Video, Roku)

This fitness network offers unparalleled personalization. Pull-down menus let you select your exercise type, trainer, fitness level, equipment, time, theme (like “back-friendly”) and goals. It has everything from Bollywood dance to core sculpting to yoga, including a series with Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel.

Fit Fusion by Jillian Michaels (Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku)

Miss watching Michaels on The Biggest Loser? Find her no-excuses, boot camp – style workouts on this channel. Or get in your reps with other top trainers in yoga, Pilates and dance. Start with one of Fit Fusion’s healthy living documentaries for inspiration.

Jillian Michaels (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for KRAVE Jerky)

The Fitness Marshall (YouTube)

Fun, lighthearted Caleb Marshall is the 21st-century Richard Simmons (the 1980s fitness guru famous for his positivity and energy). In this show, Marshall leads a dance crew of all sizes and abilities in quick, blood-pumping sessions worthy of a Beyoncé video. String a bunch of short workouts together to make a longer set.

Gaia (Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku)

Add some spirituality to your fitness with this holistic-focused channel featuring yoga, Pilates and guided meditation. Or check out documentaries that will get and keep you on the road to inner and outer health. Choose topics like inspirational movies, alternative health and seeking truth.

Leslie Sansone’s Walk at Home (YouTube)

Encouraging, smiling, relatable Sansone is that fun friend who always lifts your spirits and keeps you moving. Her low-impact walk-in-place workouts (for 1, 2 or 3 miles) tone the body and increase heart rate. Plus, “boosted” walks add high-interval training to the mix. It’s not too late to start her New Year’s Walk Challenge!

Stop, Breathe & Think Kids: Mindful Games (Hulu)

The whole family can use these easy, animated games to relax and focus. Short segments include a puffer-fish teaching calming breathing techniques; a raisin inspiring you to practice gratitude about where food comes from; and how to tune in to senses such as sight by learning to see like an eagle.