'A Million Little Things' Sneak Peek: Gary & Jon Go at Each Other (VIDEO)

A Million Little Things brings fans to tears every week as it depicts a group of friends and spouses struggling to come to terms with their good friend's suicide.

Every week, the layers are peeled back, more secrets are exposed, and we see more of what was actually going on behind the scenes in every person's life. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at Thursday's all-new episode, titled "the day before..."

As expected, in this one we go back to the day before Jon's (Ron Livingston) death before everything seemed to have fallen apart, especially his relationship with his best friends. In the clip, the guys are all playing a game of pick-up basketball when Jon and Gary (James Roday) get into an argument about Gary's cancer treatments.

A Million Little Things, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC