'Manifest' EP Jeff Rake Teases the Identity of the Major

Vanished! No, we’re not talking about Flight 828 on Manifest, which disappeared for five and a half years, then returned with 191 passengers.

This time, it’s 10-year-old survivor Cal Stone (Jack Messina) who has gone missing. Distraught parents Ben and Grace (Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis, right) frantically search for him, and government mole Autumn (Shirley Rumierk) likely has answers. “She may be responsible for Cal’s disappearance,” hints executive producer Jeff Rake. He previews more of Monday night episode’s big developments.

Relationships Are Derailed

Detective Jared (J.R. Ramirez) is ready to come clean to wife Lourdes (Victoria Cartagena) about sleeping with his ex, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), but his lover has regrets, says Rake. “She’s trying to put the genie back in the bottle.”

The Major Gets A Name



The identity of the Major, the shadowy government figure responsible for experimenting on 828’s detained passengers, will be revealed… and it may be someone familiar. But, regardless of her identity — yes, the Major is a woman — “she’s an entertaining and formidable presence,” says Rake.

The Game Changes

Rake warns that the action will get even more intense with the appearance of “a mysterious stranger who will reinvent everything we know about our mythology.” What viewers find out, he adds, “will make us think twice about what is good and what is bad.” Let’s all buckle up.

