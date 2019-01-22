3 Good vs. Evil Crime Dramas Coming to WGN America

Pure

Series Premiere

Wednesday, January 23, 10/9c, WGN America

Good and evil collide — and test one man's faith — in this edgy crime drama set within the insular and rarely explored world of Mennonite sects. Ryan Robbins stars as Noah Funk, a freshly installed Mennonite pastor who finds himself and his wife (Alex Paxton-Beesley) drawn into a double life of corruption and violence after a drug ring begins to overtake their peaceful religious community. Costarring AJ Buckley (CSI: NY) and Rosie Perez (Rise), Pure has already been picked up for a second season that is set to launch later this year. So it's OK to get hooked on this one!

Gone

Series Premiere

Wednesday, February 27, 9/8c, WGN America

More than 10 years after retiring his Law & Order badge, Chris Noth returns to the beat for a nail-biting limited series event that also stars SVU grad Danny Pino (most recently of Mayans M.C.). In the drama, based on the thriller One Kick by Chelsea Cain, the pair play FBI agents working with a former child-abduction victim (True Detective's Leven Rambin) on a task force devoted to missing-persons cases. The work will bring them face-to-face with the darkest criminal elements…and their own personal demons.

The Disappearance

Series Premiere

Summer, WGN America

Every family's worst fear fuels this gripping six-part mystery starring Peter Coyote (The 4400), Camille Sullivan (The Man in the High Castle) and Aden Young (Rectify). While enjoying a birthday scavenger hunt arranged by his grandfather, 10-year-old Anthony (Michael Riendeau, Dominion) goes missing, triggering an investigation riddled with twists, tragedy and terrifying truths about those closest to the case.