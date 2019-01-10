The Itch Is Back! 'Gotham' Uproots a Familiar Villain in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

“She’s pretty as a daisy, but look out man, she’s crazy. She’ll really do you in if you let her under your skin.”

If you get those lyrics, then you know who is about to sprout up on Gotham tonight. As Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) continues his hunt for ways to help Selina (Camren Bicondova) recover from Jeremiah’s paralyzing gunshot, he goes deep into the bowels of his dying city to find an alleged witch with some strange powers.

Confronted by villagers living in fear of said sorceress, the young Batman-to-be finds out that she’s been captured and is being kept far, far away from her favorite things: plants.

That’s right, it’s Poison Ivy (Peyton List) and from this exclusive sneak peek at her return in tonight's "Trespassers," she’ll be needing a lot more than some sunlight and water to bounce back. But trust us, when she does... the fertilizer is gonna hit the fan!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gotham, Thursdays 8/7c, Fox