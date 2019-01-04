'Gotham's Final Season Has Its First Casualty — Fans React to [Spoiler's] Death

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 5 Premiere Episode of Gotham, "Legend of the Dark Knight: Year Zero."]

Fox's Gotham is kicking their final season off with a bang as the premiere episode both wowed and shocked.

We picked up in Season 5 where Season 4's destruction left off, with bridges and other structures meeting their ends in fiery explosions. As the craziness ensued in Gotham City, there was an all-out battle over supplies held within a helicopter, which winded up being shot down in one of the series' biggest action sequences.

It was during this time that Oswald (Robin Lord Taylor) and Tabitha (Jessica Lucas) came face-to-face — or rather weapon-to-weapon — and one of them did not leave the episode alive. It all began when, in the middle of a standoff with James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and the Gotham City Police, some of Oswald's henchmen had their throats slashed by Tabitha on her way to her target.

When she finally reached him, Tabitha took a similar stance over Oswald, as if she'd cut his throat. At that moment, Oswald acknowledged his role in the death of Tabitha's love, Butch (Drew Powell). She questioned Oswald, saying that she thought he was Butch's friend, and he then admitted it was all about revenge because Tabitha killed his mother.

"You really think I expected to come here and walk away?" Tabitha asked Oswald, making her intentions to kill him clear. Unfortunately, she wasn't successful as the gun she pointed at his chest misfired leaving her defenseless from Oswald's knife. He then stabbed Tabitha and told her to say hello to Butch as she collapsed and died.

This loss certainly caught fans off-guard, as many of them reacted to the death online. Some were saddened by the loss.

RIP Tabitha. #Gotham isnt playing around this last season. @jessicalucas such a fantastic actress. pic.twitter.com/Pwn4Xt6a4b — G Rhee (@ProtectorGlenn) January 4, 2019

I'm scared that we will lose a lot of loved characters before the series finale...I didn't think Tabitha would be the first! I can't believe #Jim just stood there looking at it happening...at least he shot Penguin in the leg! #Gotham — Rose (@rosilleri) January 4, 2019

Oh he done killed Tabitha. He done killed my girl. #Gotham pic.twitter.com/1F5QBBEIVQ — ☔BlackPeopleAreHuman♿ (@SparrowOnTheEye) January 4, 2019

Why they gotta do my Tabitha like that tho? #Gotham pic.twitter.com/nM5nAnxVRy — Chris Fua (@ChrisFua) January 4, 2019

While others were either not surprised or unfazed by the turn of events.

I know people are upset about Penguin killing Tabitha, but she killed his Mom. His Mom. “Even bad men love their mamas.” #Gotham @robinlordtaylor pic.twitter.com/XchKdkOymy — Francis (@YeahThisIsHess) January 4, 2019

This episode just reminded me that Oswald is indeed the best character. Also, Tabitha had it coming since season 2 ‍♀️ #Gotham — milena (@btslug) January 4, 2019

Okay am I the only one who saw the Tabitha thing from 300 miles away #Gotham — Unholy Nebula (@UnholyExodus) January 4, 2019

And there are other fans who shipped Tabitha with Barbara (Erin Richards) who were utterly devastated.

My poor Tabitha deserved better..... I can't believe i had to wait for her to be dead for Barbara to finally kiss her again. #GOTHAM — ＃Ｇｏｔｈａｍ ｓｐｏｉｌｅｒｓ (@SolemnIySwear) January 4, 2019

Babs loves Tabitha so much and tabby's last words AND YOU STILL THINK THEY'RE JUST BEST FRIEND #gotham pic.twitter.com/iddaHhgz2E — DeeYou're Heroines (@GinevraRed) January 4, 2019

So what did you think of the Season 5 premiere death? Let us know in the comments below.