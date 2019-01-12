'Temptation Island': Relationships Are Tested Once More in USA's Reboot

On the tropical island of Maui, four committed but unmarried couples put their relationships to the ultimate test. They have agreed to go on this journey to date other people, with 24 other sexy singles who want to find love.

The USA network is bringing back the drama with Temptation Island. This reality phenomenon, which originally aired on Fox from 2001-03, returns on January 15 with original host Mark L. Wahlberg.

The couples separate. The men enjoy the company of the 12 attractive women and the women spend time with the 12 eligible men. They pair off on dates. Some good. Some bad. Some hot and heavy.

The real drama comes when Mark gathers the group together to watch the videos of the day (and night). As they view their own actions with the tempters, moments of jealousy, rage and love are expressed as the couples re-evaluate what together they want.

Does the exotic atmosphere lead them into seductions or will they be seduced themselves?

Temptation Island, Premiere, Tuesday, January 19, 10/9c, USA Network