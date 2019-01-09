'Lohan Beach Club': How Was Lindsay Lohan's Return to TV?

MTV's new series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, debuted on Tuesday night and has everything you want in a reality TV show: Lohan as the voice of reason, hot and rich clients, a cast of buff twentysomethings, all set on a gorgeous Greek island.

The show is less about Lohan's personal life and her tumultuous Hollywood career and more about the actress being a "boss bitch" with business partner, Panos Spentzos. Lohan has been largely off the map since the 2014 OWN docuseries, Lindsay. Most recently, she appeared in the British Sky One series Sick Note (now streaming on Netflix) and she has a movie coming up titled Among the Shadows.

In the premiere, viewers were introduced to a group of VIP hosts Lohan imported from America to work at the club for the summer and become "Lohan Brand Ambassadors"... if they make the cut. They are: Michael Mulderrig, Juliana Wilson, Brent Marks, Sara Tariq, Aristotle Polites, Billy Estevez, Gabi Andrews, May Yassine, and Jonitta Wallace. The good-looking group is a mix bartenders, models, bottle service servers, and nightclub pros.

"This is not a summer vacation," Lohan warned. "To make it, you have to be the best of the best, but after yesterday, I’m not sure these VIP hosts have what it takes. If their intention is not to do a good job and work hard, it’s not going to fly with me."

By the looks of the team's first 48 hours on the island, the crew is messy, dramatic, and hooking up with each other left and right, which makes for great TV.

Beach Club is a big comeback for Lohan so, of course, fans reacted on social media. Generally people were excited to see the redhead again, but what were your thoughts? Check out their reactions below and sound off in the comments!

When the hour is over and you have to wait for another week until Lindsay is back #LohanBeachClub pic.twitter.com/6Aa7bc6qQh — dramabananna (@dramabananna) January 9, 2019

Lindsay’s reason for opening the beach club is so damn pure. #LohanBeachClub pic.twitter.com/sss1y1Wkmd — Aasha Collins (@aashacollinsxo) January 9, 2019

They're trying really hard to give Lindsey Lohan some depth huh? #LohanBeachClub pic.twitter.com/OpZ2FnbUMj — Marie Cara Defender (@MarieCaraDfnder) January 9, 2019

I’m still not sure what I’m watching, but I’m committed #LohanBeachClub pic.twitter.com/4anPQY1BqP — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) January 2, 2019

Am I planning my next vacation around #LohanBeachClub ? pic.twitter.com/7auzrsRIUC — Robbie (@OfficialRobbieR) January 9, 2019

I think this is my new favorite trash show #LohanBeachClub pic.twitter.com/erIYRVlmfT — NewGirlRae (@NewGirlRae) January 9, 2019

