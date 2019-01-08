'One Winter Proposal' Is Part of Hallmark's Winterfest of Original Movies

What is left once you’ve unwrapped Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas? For all you Hallmarkies, Winterfest has arrived to fulfill your need for romance.

This Saturday, you can catch One Winter Proposal, the sequel to One Winter Weekend, and what a difference a year makes! Since they met at a ski lodge, Cara (Taylor Cole) wrote a novel, Ben (Jack Turner) is ready to launch his snowboard company, and their relationship has grown.

Cara’s best friend Megan (Rukiya Bernard) and Ben’s best friend Sean (Dewshane Williams) are too wrapped up in their busy schedules to give their relationship a chance to gather traction.

Wait for it.

The matchmakers, Cara and Ben, ask Megan to join them at the same chalet where they all met last year, neglecting to mention that Sean has become the resort’s new doctor. Believing their friends still have a spark, Cara and Ben send Megan to the infirmary where they know she will run into Sean.

Stoking their own fire, Ben asks Cara for a lighter from his pocket. Retrieving the item, she discovers a jewelry receipt. While Ben does surprise Cara with a wine charm and a new snowboarding helmet, neither surprise is the engagement ring she is hoping for.

Cara takes her disappointment out on a snowboard run. On the slopes, an older woman, who needs help with bindings, gives Cara pause to ask herself if she is the one giving Ben conflicting signals.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One Winter Proposal, Saturday, January 12, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel