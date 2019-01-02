'The Masked Singer' Premiere: We Try and Guess Hippo's Identity (VIDEO)

Who's under the mask?

The answer to that question is what audiences will be dying to find out when Fox's new top secret singing competition series, The Masked Singer, premieres on Wednesday night. The show features celebrities who face off against each other all while wearing elaborate costumes to conceal their identities.

The host — Nick Cannon — audience, viewers at home, and judges — who are Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke — must try and guess who's under the mask. And it's much trickier than you'd expect.

Hippo stopped by the TV Insider offices to chat (sort of) about the new show. Check out the interview below:

The Masked Singer, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 2, 9/8c, Fox