Netflix's 'Sex Education' Drops New Key Art & First Trailer (VIDEO)

What's more awkward than sex in high school?

Possibly being raised by a sex therapist mother. For Otis (Asa Butterfield) his relationship with his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), is complicated. Sex Education is an eight-episode dramedy that uses that relationship as a springboard to take on conversations about sex, identity, love and the ups-and-downs of young adult life.

When Otis' mother's profession is revealed at school, he uses expertise on the subject to gain social status. "He teams up with Maeve (Emma Mackey), a whip-smart bad-girl, and his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems," according to Netflix.

Creator/showrunner Laurie Nunn, revealed what she hopes audiences takeaway from watching the show: “It’s a contemporary British love-letter to the American high-school TV shows that so many of us grew up loving. It takes the familiar tropes of the genre and pushes them into new and current territory, telling a nostalgic coming of age tale from a different perspective.”

“The show has been made with teenagers in mind, but also acknowledges that everybody was sixteen once. Whatever stage of life you’re at, we hope you’ll be able to relate to the excruciating, awkward, vulnerability of first-time kisses, conflicts, wanks and loves!

Check out the trailer below:

Sex Education, Premieres, January 11, Netflix