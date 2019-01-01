All the Details on HGTV's Brady House Reno Reunion Special

Here’s the story… On HGTV’s upcoming A Very Brady Renovation, the six actors who played the Brady Bunch kids reunite to restore the midcentury house they were “raised” in — and the ’70s-inspired results aim to be groovier than a stack of vinyl records.

Generations of Americans grew up on the ABC sitcom about a blended family, which premiered in September 1969. While interior scenes were filmed on a soundstage, a real house in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood was used for exterior shots. It was a symbol of happy families and became a cultural icon and popular tourist attraction.

When the home went on the market in 2018, HGTV snapped it up for a rumored $3 million. Now the cast — along with some of HGTV’s design teams, including Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott — will renovate the interior to reimagine the old set, as well as add 2,000 square feet to the footprint.

A Very Brady Renovation is set to premiere in September, 50 years after the sitcom’s debut; follow the progress via the digital series Building Brady on HGTV.com.

Mom Carol Brady (Florence Henderson) once said of her children, “The only ‘steps’ in this house are those,” indicating the glorious floating staircase leading from the sunken living room to the second floor. Bring them back along with the paneling and wall-to-wall carpet!

A Very Brady Renovation, September 2019, HGTV