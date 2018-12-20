Watch the First 5 Minutes of 'The Blacklist' Season 6 Premiere Now (VIDEO)

It's been far too long since we had new episodes of The Blacklist, but now we're just weeks away from the Season 6 return. Even better? For those too impatient to wait until January 3, NBC has graciously released the first five minutes of the premiere!

In the opening moments of the episode, titled "Dr. Hans Koehler," we're thrown directly into the action with James Spader’s Raymond “Red” Reddington, who is up to his old tricks — and this time, he's commandeering a bank heist in progress!

It seems he'll be pretty busy this episode, as after he deals with an armed robbery, he brings a new Blacklist case to the Task Force — one focusing on a plastic surgeon who creates fresh identities (aka faces) for criminals on the run.

It might sound like everything is back to normal after that major Season 5 finale reveal — Red is not the real Raymond Reddington! — but that's not exactly the case. Behind the back of "Red," Liz (Megan Boone) and her sister Jennifer (Fiona Dourif) are secretly investigating the night the real Raymond Reddington died.

The action will continue in part two of the premiere, when the team tries to stop a bombing by an elusive Blacklister. Sounds like a doozy!

Check out the first five minutes of the premiere below!

The Blacklist, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, January 3 at 10/9c, and Friday, January 4 at 9/8c, NBC