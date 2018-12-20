Get the Scoop on Google Play's Major Year-End Deals

Last-minute shoppers, rejoice!

Google Play is downloading some serious bargains for you to give (or get for yourself) just as the clock is ticking down on 2018. Running through January 2, the online shop has some of their most popular subscription apps — including HBO Go, Starz and the image editor PicsArt — at discounted rates for first-time users.

In addition, the Play Movies section is offering purchase deals on select feature titles and rental deals for recent hits like Crazy Rich Asians, The Meg and Adrift.

For TV fans on your list, you can gift them various seasons of Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and Legion for $15 or less. There are also deals in the Books section in case you have one of those people who don't understand paper.

Finally, for anyone you need to keep occupied on long car rides, extended visits home or just because they're driving you insane, there is a two-week event in the Games section. Week 1's discount, bundles and holiday-themed content includes Pokemon Go and Clash Royale, with Week 2 boasting cuts for Marvel Contest of Champions and the still-consuming Candy Crush.

Just remember, a lot of these options may turn your loved ones into phone-staring zombies, so consider yourselves warned and don't @ us.