'MythBusters Jr.' Host Adam Savage Jokes About 'Camp Counselor' Role in New Series

Perpetually upbeat Adam Savage cohosted MythBusters for 14 years on Discovery Channel, helping create often outrageous experiments to answer such questions as, does mixing Diet Coke and Mentos really make your stomach explode?

Now, Savage acts as a self-described "camp counselor" to six brainy boys and girls, ages 12–15 (one studies astrophysics in college), on MythBusters Jr.

And just as in the original, explosions do occur.

Says Savage with glee, "We watched some stuff catch on fire just yesterday!"

