NBC's New Year's Eve Host Chrissy Teigen Talks the Pressures of Live TV & Her 2018 Highlights

One year ago, a pregnant Chrissy Teigen didn’t even stay up until midnight to watch the ball drop on December 31. Now the model and Lip Sync Battle commentator is cohosting NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly from Times Square.

Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones also lends a hand in New York City, with Keith Urban heading up the festivities in Nashville. Among the night’s performers: Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Teigen's husband, John Legend. She shares more.

Are you nervous about those crazy live conditions?

Chrissy Teigen: It will be exciting! I'm comfortable when I'm hosting with people who know what they're doing. I’m just there to provide color and have a good time.

You’ll be in the Big Apple, while John will be in Las Vegas. Your thoughts on the separation?

We're pretty boring when we're together, so it's good we're doing our own thing. But I don’t know who I'm going to kiss [at midnight]. I'll just get myself in the middle of Carson's family, and we'll embrace.

Have you started thinking about resolutions?

Every Monday, I have a new one, like "I'm going to start a new workout plan" or "I'm not going to do caffeine." But I’m not a New Year's resolution person.

New Year's Eve is such a polarizing holiday. Where do you stand?

It's amazing, especially in Times Square. There's so much beauty in seeing the crowds come together and the ball drop and the confetti fall. It’s a big deal to celebrate the year you've just had and say goodbye to it. I do get a little nostalgic and emotional about it.

So what were your 2018 highlights?

I had my baby, Miles. He's the sweetest little bug — a baby John. And I have my 2-and-a-half-year-old, Luna. She's a sassy ball of energy, and she's a little me. Career-wise, seeing John win his EGOT and putting out my cookbook [Cravings: Hungry for More] were dreams come true. I've also grown so much as a woman and family person.

That's all?!

It was a very good year for Bravo in my life. It's so nice to remove yourself from the news and turn on Below Deck and Vanderpump Rules.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve, Monday, December 31, 10/9c, NBC