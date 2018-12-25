'When Calls the Heart's Erin Krakow on Elizabeth's 'Newfound Purpose' Post-Losing Jack

When Calls the Heart’s teary April finale brought good news and bad news for early 1900s teacher Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow). Blindsided by word that her new husband, dashing Mountie Jack (Daniel Lissing), had died in a training accident, she also learned she was pregnant.

But December 25th's "beautiful" two-hour installment of the hit drama will help fans smile again, says Krakow. Although Hope Valley, Alberta’s humble locals do face a snowstorm and an overflow of stranded orphans, a time jump of several months ushers in one particularly blessed event. The actress tells us more.

How is Elizabeth faring?

Erin Krakow: Well, physically she’s larger. [Laughs] She’s doing pretty well, considering. The loss of Jack is still very much a part of her life. There are certain things about becoming a mother that are scary to her without him there.

There’s bound to be an inspiring message, though, right?

Rebirth is really the best way to put it. Elizabeth is starting a brand-new chapter in her life. With the baby, she has newfound purpose.

7 Common Tropes Found in Hallmark Holiday Movies (PHOTOS) Whether the flick is new this year or one of their throwback classics, these festive rom-coms are all the same at their core.

So the bun is finally out of the oven?

Elizabeth goes into labor, and we definitely meet baby Thornton! It’s a heartwarming and happy event, something entire families can enjoy watching together.

Were you surprised when Daniel decided to leave?

The short answer is yes. But he was very kind in having the conversation with me first. It hurt to see him go, but he remains one of my dearest friends. He certainly hasn’t left my life.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You’ve done seven Christmas-themed Hallmark movies so far. What makes a good holiday flick?

Well, I’m no master of the genre. But I like a baking element. A sense of belonging. And romance — throw in a little mistletoe!

When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, Movie Premiere, Tuesday, December 25, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel