Why Wasn't Jenny in the 'Outlander' Episode 'Down the Rabbit Hole'?

Jenny Fraser Murray (Laura Donnelly) was noticeably absent from the latest episode of Outlander, "Down the Rabbit Hole," which diehard fans know was a significant departure from what happens in the book series.

In the books, Jamie's (Sam Heughan) sister helps Brianna (Sophie Skelton) when she travels through the stones and winds up in 18th century Scotland. Jenny welcomes her to Lallybroch, the Fraser estate, and shares with her important letters from Jamie, proving he and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are alive and built a home on Fraser's Ridge.

In the TV series, Brianna is found by Laoghaire (Nell Hudson), Jamie's ex-wife who's still bitter over Jamie leaving her for Claire. And later on, is helped by her uncle Ian Murray (Steven Cree).

Ian reveals that Jenny is not at the estate because she's helping someone in the family deliver a baby. Instead, he helps Brianna secure passage to the Colonies and gives her some warmer clothes that were her mother's.

Executive Producer Maril Davis revealed to Entertainment Weekly why Jenny was MIA.

“In the last minute, Laura Donnelly could not be in this episode and she, unfortunately, had a prior commitment and just wasn’t able to commit,” explained Davis. “We love Laura, we love the character Jenny and she’s such a spark to any season. Obviously, Jenny and Ian aren’t in this season as much as some of the other characters but every time they show up, we just love them. They are fan favorites."

"We had every intention of having a Brianna and Jenny but we waited and we kept dragging our feet, quite honestly, because we thought we could convince her and the schedules would change. We could move our schedule and accommodate her but at the end of the day, it just didn’t work out so we scrambled to come up with another story," she added.

Donnelly is currently starring on Broadway in The Ferryman. She was so flattered by the fans' concern, she wrote them a message on social media.

I am genuinely astounded by the support from the @Outlander_STARZ fans. I’m sorry I couldn’t make season 4 but I know you will all have the best time watching. And thank you so much for your support with @TheFerrymanBway — Laura Donnelly (@donnellylaura1) November 4, 2018

