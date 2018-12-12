5 People Who Could Replace Kathie Lee Gifford on 'TODAY' (POLL)

Longtime TODAY host Kathie Lee Gifford announced she's leaving the network and after over 10 years on the air.

She tearfully spoke about her decision on the fourth hour of the NBC morning show with her co-host, Hoda Kotb, also grabbing for tissues. "It's bittersweet, as these things always are. But, I've been here almost 11 years. Thought I would stay one year. Something happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess," she said.

"And now, when it's our 11th anniversary, I'm going to be leaving the TODAY show," Gifford added. "It's an exciting time for me, and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up. But it's also hard, because the reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody here so much."

With Gifford leaving in April 2019 (on her 11th anniversary), that means there will be a vacant chair next to Kotb, and we have some suggestions about who can fill it.

1. Jenna Bush Hager

The former first daughter has been a contributor on NBC for years. She's taken the lead in TODAY's third hour since Megyn Kelly was fired, so is the natural first pick.

2. Meredith Vieira

Vieira is a veteran journalist and anchor, known for hosting The View, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and the TODAY show, so she's already very familiar with the team and content.

3. Aisha Tyler

She co-hosted The Talk from 2011 until 2017 and has earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations. However, she did step away from her former hosting gig to explore other projects, so she may not want to return to that format.

4. Maria Shriver

The journalist and author has appeared on NBC News multiple times in the past, covering the Olympics and filling in for Savannah Guthrie. She already acts as a host on special projects, so it would be an easy transition.

5. Margaret Cho

Cho previously co-hosted both All About Sex on TLC and Fashion Police on E!, so she's no novice to the medium. Plus, she could bring some of her comedy to the fourth hour!

Who do you think should replace Kathie Lee on TODAY? Take our poll below: