'At Home with Amy Sedaris': The Guest List for Season 2 Is as Bonkers as the Show!

Let's hope that At Home with Amy Sedaris has added an addition to Amy's set, because it's gonna be a crowded house next year!

Set to return February 19, truTV's bizarrely delightful, Emmy-nominated craft-and-lifestyle satire has lined up a barrage of guests to join star Amy Sedaris.

Among the big names joining are SNL vets Fred Arisen, Ana Gasteyer, Janeane Garafalo and Darrell Hammond — and that's just the tip of the iceberg!

Also in the mix? Rose Byrne, Matthew Broderick, Justin Theroux, Susan Sarandon, Gillian Jacobs, Juliette Lewis, Ellie Kemper, Michael Shannon, Martha Plimpton, Jessica Walter and Campbell Scott. Plus, we should expect to see Billy Crudup, Bridget Everett, Difficult People's Julie Klausner, Broad City's Paul W. Downs, Richard Kind, Thomas Lennon, David Krumholtz, John Early from Search Party, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and James Monroe Iglehart (Tituss' nemesis Coriolanus Burt), and Feud's Mamacita herself, Jackie Hoffman.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 10-episode season will also feature the returns of cast members Cole Escola, Ana Fabrega, Heather Lawless and David Pasquesi, whose Tony the Knife Man is still one of 2018's creepiest TV characters.

At Home with Amy Sedaris, returns Tues. Feb. 19, 10/9c, truTV