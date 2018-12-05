George H.W. Bush Funeral: 5 Emotional, Tense & Lighthearted Moments (VIDEO)

The country is saying goodbye to President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday with his funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington. D.C.

The former commander in chief passed last week at the age of 94 from complications relating to Vascular Parkinsonism.

Friends, family, former Presidents, and world leaders alike all arrived to honor Number 41 and pay their respects as an American flag was draped over his casket. Bush will be flown back to Texas later this week and laid to rest at his Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas near wife Barbara and daughter Robin.

During today's services, which were televised, Bush's son, former President George W. Bush, gave an emotional eulogy and shared a sweet moment with former First Lady Michelle Obama. Also, viewers witnessed a tense moment captured between the Clintons and President Donald Trump.

Here are five not-to-be-missed moments:

1) The Trumps and Obamas Shake Hands

Donald Trump and Barack Obama shake hands as they join world leaders and past presidents for #GeorgeHWBushFuneral Latest: https://t.co/P4J7kkvlQ6 pic.twitter.com/pHsAIu66Nb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 5, 2018

Meanwhile, former President Clinton looked on and former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton kept her focus locked ahead.

2) W's Heartbreaking Eulogy

“The best father a son or daughter could have.” Former President George W. Bush gets emotional while eulogizing his father, George H.W. Bush #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/M4gjUuVbem — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 5, 2018

3) W Hands Michelle a Candy

A sweet moment on a sad day. 🖤 George W. Bush slipped Michelle Obama a piece of candy during #GeorgeHWBushFuneral, and the Obamas’ reactions were everything. pic.twitter.com/rpCj3A3si1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 5, 2018

The gesture has become America's inside joke ever since Bush did the same at Senator John McCain's funeral, which Obama spoke about it on her book tour.

4) H.W. and Barbara's Relationship Remembered

They were married for 73 years and he called her a "silver fox" and the "enforcer." She passed in April at the age of 92.

5) H.W.'s Reaction to Presidential Biographer Jon Meacham's Eulogy Before He Passed

With the memorial service finished, @JMeacham has given me permission to report that he had the chance to read that beautiful eulogy to President Bush before his death. After hearing his own eulogy, President Bush said, characteristically: “That’s a lot about me, Jon.” #Bush41 — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 5, 2018

In true humility, he said, “That’s a lot about me, Jon.”