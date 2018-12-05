HGTV Will Take a Closer Look at the White House's Buzzed-About Christmas Decorations

Every December, the White House is decorated for the holidays and, yet again, HGTV has an exclusive visitor's pass.

The special, White House Christmas 2018, airs December 9 on the network, with cameras following designer and home renovation star Alison Victoria, White House staff, and volunteers on an exclusive room-by-room tour of the iconic home’s holiday transformation.

America’s First Residence is made over for the Christmas season with designs from First Lady Melania Trump, using this year’s theme “American Treasures.” The decorations honor our country’s heritage and highlights patriotism (and have caused quite a stir on the internet).

The theme is reflected in the Blue Room, where the official White House Christmas tree is decorated in blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with names of each state and territory.

Fifty-seven trees, thousands of dazzling lights, and festive cranberry topiaries fill the executive residence. Christmas red is very evident in the holiday décor with 14,000 red ornaments hanging from 29 trees in the Grand Foyer.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

White House Christmas 2018, Sunday, December 9, 6/7c, HGTV