Who Said It: Clarke Griffin or Rick Grimes? (QUIZ)

For two characters who live in pretty different — but equally deadly — universes, The 100's Clarke Griffin and The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes certainly have comparable outlooks on how best to survive.

Both leaders place the safety of their children in the highest regard, have faced insurmountable odds, and come out alive and well. As their group's leaders, their voices are heard, and there can be horrible repercussions if their sound advice isn't followed.

Clarke and Rick are quite similar, which begs the question: How well do you know them? Take our quiz below to see if you can match the quote to the tough, powerful leader who said it.