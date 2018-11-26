TV News Roundup: Tamera Returns to 'The Real' & Starz Picks up Monica Raymund's 'Hightown'

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW MONDAY TV NEWS:

Tamera's Tearful Return

The Real's Tamera Mowry-Housley made a tearful return to the show following the death of her niece Alaina — she was a victim in the recent Thousand Oaks, CA shooting. The former Sister, Sister star had been absent from the talk show in the weeks following Alaina's death, but she came back with a message of hope and desires to break down barriers and end gun violence. In the video above she speaks with her co-hosts about the impact this event has had and what she wants to see change in the future.

Starz Gives Pickup to Monica Raymund's Hightown and P-Valley

Get ready to see more of Chicago Fire's alumna Monica Raymund because her pilot for Hightown — formerly known as P-Town — has been picked up to series. The drama about the opioid crisis is joined by the Katori Hall's strip club drama P-Valley revealed Deadline. The two series are part of the network's development slate.

The Emmys Head to Fox

As with every year, the Emmys will follow its Big Four (ABC, NBC, CBS & Fox) network rotation and head to Fox for 2019. Despite that switch-up from last year's event airing on NBC, the Emmys will make a much-desired return to Sunday versus 2018's Monday night slot with a September 22 air date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the switch back to Sunday is a move made in hopes that it will boost the awards show's ratings.

Gloria Estafan Heads to the Kennedy Center Honors

Next month's Kennedy Center Honors has found its host in one of last year's honorees — Gloria Estefan. The songstress will take to the stage in the CBS broadcast event to help honor this year's recipients Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, and Wayne Shorter for their contributions to pop culture. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire will receive honors for being "trailblazers." The special ceremony will air Wednesday, December 26 at 8/7c.

Dennis Haysbert Joins Sophia Bush in CBS' Surveillance

After a shortlived run on NBC's cancelled series Reverie, Dennis Haysbert (24) has found his next gig in CBS' upcoming NSA spy drama Surveillance. Set to star in the series opposite Sophia Bush, Deadline reveals that Haysbert will play NSA Deputy Director Barry who is a sort of father figure to Bush's character Maddy. Along with Bush, Haysbert joins previously cast stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Matthew Modine, Allen Leech, and Raphael Acloque.