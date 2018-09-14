Monica Raymund Moves From ‘Chicago Fire’ in Heroin Epidemic Drama ‘P-Town’

Just months after announcing her departure from NBC’s Chicago Fire, Monica Raymund has booked her next lead role!

The actress’ new gig will be headlining Starz’s upcoming heroin epidemic drama P-Town, written by former Gotham writer-producer Rebecca Cutter. The series explores the opioid crisis taking place in Provincetown, MA, reports Deadline.

Power‘s Gary Lennon will serve as showrunner and Jerry Bruckheimer TV is set to executive produce the show. Production will reportedly commence in March.

Raymund will play Jackie Quinones, a lesbian National Marine Fisheries Services officer in Provincetown, a town known for its acceptance of the gay community. Jackie is said to use her position to pick up female tourists, and things are going well for her until she discovers a body washed up on the shore — “collateral damage” of the growing opioid epidemic — and her life begins to spiral.

Jackie will face her own demons as she becomes consumed with a need to solve the murder. The quest will put the realities of this town into view and put Jackie’s sanity in jeopardy in the process.

Raymund announced her exit from Chicago Fire after Season 6, but rumors about her character Gabriella Dawson’s fate continue to build. Until Season 7 debuts, fans will have to wait for the answer.