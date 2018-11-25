'Christmas in Rockefeller Center': NBC's Full Lineup for the 2018 Tree Lighting
On Wednesday, November 28, a new Swarovski star will sparkle on top of the 72-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. It's time for America's annual tree-lighting tradition!
The evening will include festive musical performances by Diana Ross, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, Diana Krall, John Legend, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, and Kellie Pickler, with a special appearance by Howie Mandel.
As always, the incomparable Radio City Rockettes. NBC’s Today anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin will co-host the holiday special.
NBC Holiday Schedule 2018: The Full Lineup From Thanksgiving Through New Year's Day
NBC has scheduled their festive specials for the holiday season, and the 2018 lineup is especially packed!
Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on select NBC stations (7 to 8 PM ET) and co-hosted by “Extra’s” Mario Lopez, WNBC’s Stefan Holt and Natalie Pasquarella.
Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Wednesday, November 28, 8/7c, NBCAlertMe