'Christmas in Rockefeller Center': NBC's Full Lineup for the 2018 Tree Lighting

On Wednesday, November 28, a new Swarovski star will sparkle on top of the 72-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. It's time for America's annual tree-lighting tradition!

The evening will include festive musical performances by Diana Ross, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, Diana Krall, John Legend, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, and Kellie Pickler, with a special appearance by Howie Mandel.

As always, the incomparable Radio City Rockettes. NBC’s Today anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin will co-host the holiday special.

Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on select NBC stations (7 to 8 PM ET) and co-hosted by “Extra’s” Mario Lopez, WNBC’s Stefan Holt and Natalie Pasquarella.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Wednesday, November 28, 8/7c, NBC