'The Passage': Mark-Paul Gosselaar Is a Watchful Protector in New Key Art (PHOTO)

Fox's upcoming thriller The Passage is nearing its premiere date, and we've got your exclusive first look at the key art for the show!

Starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Brad Wolgast, a federal agent tasked with finding Amy Bellafonte (Saniyya Sidney). When Brad discovers that the young girl is being sought after for medical experiments linked to Project Noah — a secret medical facility that performs tests with the hope of eradicating all disease — he knows he must do whatever it takes to protect her from that fate.

Though it hopes to rid the world of illness, Project Noah's experiments have dire consequences, and Brad won't let that fate befall his newfound charge. From producers Liz Heldens (who also serves as writer), Ridley Scott (The Martian), and Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield), The Passage will premiere Monday, January 14.

In the new key art, Gosselaar's character takes a protective stance in front of Sidney's Amy. "Can one girl save humanity?" reads the tagline. The series is based on the trilogy of novels of the same name by Justin Cronin.

The Passage, Series Premiere, Monday, January 14, 9/8c, Fox