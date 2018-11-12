'AHS: Apocalypse' Star Leslie Grossman Says Expect Surprises Until the 'Very, Very, Very End' (VIDEO)

Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Apocalypse is nearing its end and fans are dying to know how this crazy, out-there season will wrap up.

One of the franchise's frequent stars, Leslie Grossman — who this season plays entitled billionaire Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt — spoke with TV Insider's Damian Holbrook ahead of the season finale about what we can expect.

"What I'll tell you is they're the most packed episodes you can possibly imagine and there are surprises for you until the very, very, very end," she teased.

The actress is a frequent collaborator with Murphy, having portrayed Mary Cherry on Popular from 1999-2001, and Meadow Wilton in American Horror Story: Cult in 2017. "He has that X-factor coupled with the fact that nobody works harder than he does," she said of working with the multiple Emmy-winner.

And let's now forget Grossman's part on NBC's The Good Place. The much lighter role helps balance the darkness that consumes Murphy's creations. "They've been lovely enough to bring me back and I've gotten to work with Kristen, which I think is super fun," she said of her character, Donna Shellstrop, who is Eleanor Shellstrop's (Kristen Bell) mother.

Watch the rest of the interview below:

