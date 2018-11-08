'Chicago P.D.': Mykelti Williamson Returns to Direct Season 6 Episode

Actors may exit producer Dick Wolf’s hit shows, but we’re still seeing them in the credits — but this time as directors. Former Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund just shot an episode of Law & Order: SVU, and now, onetime Chicago P.D. villain Mykelti Williamson is returning to the cop show!

But this time around, Williamson is stepping behind the camera to direct the police procedural. TV Insider can reveal exclusively that he'll helm January 9's "Brotherhood," the first episode back in 2019.

The veteran actor, who began his TV career on Starsky and Hutch in 1978 — his long resume of TV shows include Hill Street Blues, 24 and Justified — came to fame as Bubba in the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump.

On Season 5 of Chicago P.D., Williamson played Denny Woods, the independent auditor assigned to oversee the CPD. He also served as the nemesis of Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Luckily, Voight ultimately got the best of his vengeful former partner in the season 5 finale.

“Mykelti was dynamic onscreen last season. So I’m excited to have him join us behind the camera this year. It was great too that the actors already knew him and respected him, “ showrunner Rick Eid tells us.

As for the happy actor turned director, Williamson says, “Dick Wolf is renowned for world class productions. There does not factually exist a more symphonic staff, cast or crew. Receiving the invitation to direct here is both a tremendous compliment and a highlight in my career."

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC