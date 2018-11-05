TBS Orders Unscripted Comedy 'Unqualified' With Shaquille O'Neal & Ken Jeong

Unlikely duo Shaquille O’Neal and Ken Jeong are teaming up for a new unscripted comedy — Unqualified (working title).

TBS ordered a pilot for the series, which will follow O'Neal and Jeong as they take on different odd jobs.

"Summoned to their temporary employment by unsuspecting people via a digital portal, Unqualified will follow the antics of Shaq and Ken as they try their hands at jobs that have always intrigued them, along with a few they’d rather avoid. Sometimes Shaq and Ken will have no clue what they’re walking into," a press release revealed.

The duo will attempt to teach kindergarten, be train conductors, and entertain kids as party clowns, just to name a few jobs.

“These guys made magic on Drop The Mic together. Their chemistry is undeniable,” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT. “And no doubt that magic will extend to the unwitting people who expect anything to get done when they show up.”

“We are built to hustle,” said Shaquille O’Neal and Ken Jeong. “We’re thankful to TBS for giving us the opportunity to embrace any challenge that comes our way and we hope to surprise everyone with our ability to learn the ropes on the fly.”

No details yet on when the series will premiere.