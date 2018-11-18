Another Small Town Murder on Acorn TV's 'Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham'

Ah, the quiet life. That’s what hip London publicist Agatha Raisin (Ashley Jensen) wanted when she moved to the sleepy English Cotswolds in Season 1 of this British mystery series (based on M.C. Beaton’s novels).

Then Agatha was accused of killing her neighbor — but she solved his murder, then another and another. Now she’s the local superstylish supersleuth. “She got a taste for detecting,” Jensen says. “And Agatha likes being the center of attention in whatever way she can.”

So who cares if a suspect almost sets her on fire? Yes, that happens in Wizard, one of three new movie adaptations (The Fairies of Fryfam and The Curious Curate debut in the coming months).

Here, Agatha’s hairstylist is poisoned — so she stakes out salons, finding the ladies he’d bedded. Agatha has man issues herself: Last season, stuffy new husband James (Jamie Glover) ditched her.

Wizard hints at a spark with his laid-back friend, local landowner Charles (Jason Merrells). “It is a bit Team Charles and Team James,” Jensen admits. “Charles is the bohemian lord of the manor. James is the repressed English soldier.

There’s a magnetism between Agatha and James they don’t understand, but Charles shows her quite a nice time.” Our pick: Charles forever!

Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham, Movie Premiere, Monday, Nov. 19, Acorn TV

