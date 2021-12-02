‘Agatha Raisin’ Is ‘Kissing Christmas Goodbye’ in a First Look at Holiday Special (VIDEO)

Agatha Raisin tackles a deadly new mystery in Acorn TV‘s Agatha Raisin: Kissing Christmas Goodbye and we have your exclusive first look.

The holiday special is set to premiere on Monday, December 20, exclusively on AMC Networks’ streaming platform dedicated to British and international television.

In the storyline, PR guru-tuned amateur sleuth Agatha (Ashley Jensen) is hoping to make it the best holiday yet with the reluctant help of trusty pal Roy (Matthew Horne).

But any desire for a quiet Christmas quickly goes out the window when she is presented with a last-minute job when she receives a letter from the residence of Lower Tapor Manor. Seeking protection against some ghosts of Christmas past Agatha’s clients end up presenting her with a murder investigation when her host is found dead.

Despite Roy’s reluctance in following Agatha on this new adventure, she makes it clear in the trailer, above, “it’s a Christmas mystery in an English country manor. How could I possibly refuse?” Eager to soak up every ounce of drama, Agatha puts everyone in the village under a microscope, including the victim’s own children.

The special makes way for the return of Jason Merrells as Sir Charles Fraith, Matt McCooey as DS Bill Wong, and Marcia Warren as Mrs. Boggle. Meanwhile, guest stars for the special episode include Maggie McCarthy, Zoe Telford, Kevin Bishop, and Janine Duvitski.

Kissing Christmas Goodbye is written by Julia Gilbert, directed by Matt Carter, produced by Charles Palmer and Mike Panteleo, and executive produced by Barry Ryan, David Walton, Michele Buck, Catherine Mackin, and Lesley Pemberton.

Check out all of the Christmastime shenanigans in the sneak peek trailer, above, and mark your calendars for Agatha Raisin‘s holiday special arriving on Acorn TV this winter.

Agatha Raisin: Kissing Christmas Goodbye, Special Premiere, Monday, December 20, Acorn TV