ALMAs 2018: 'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Hosts, Eva Longoria & 'Jane the Virgin' Cast Honorees

NCIS star, producer, and activist Wilmer Valderrama has just been announced as host of the annual live telecast of The ALMAs 2018, celebrating the contributions of Latino artists and influencers.

This year's TV special will also honor actress and philanthropist Eva Longoria and the cast of Jane the Virgin, including actors Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil and Andrea Navedo.

The show promises to be a "high-energy party," combining live musical performances and special presentations around the 2018 theme, "This Is Our America!" Performances by Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke, Amara La Negra and house DJ and FM (Fuse Music) host Cipha Sounds will be featured throughout the night.

Additionally, Parkland school shooting survivor and activist Samantha Fuentes and Zero Hour founder Jamie Margolin have been named "Trailblazer honorees."

This is an important year for the program — it's the 50th anniversary of UnidosUS (formerly NCLR), the country's largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization. The group created the ALMA Awards in 1995 — then known as the Bravo Awards — as a way to promote "fair, accurate, and balanced portrayals of Latinos in the entertainment industry."

“This is a critical time in history. The achievements of Latinos and our contributions need to be spotlighted more now than ever,” Valderrama said. “I am thrilled to be involved with The ALMAs 2018 and to share the stage with some of the leading voices in entertainment making an impact on our country and inspiring our generation”

