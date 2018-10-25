What's Coming and Going From Netflix in November 2018

It's sweater weather, which means it's the perfect time of year to hunker down for a good binge session, and Netflix is adding plenty of titles this November for that purpose.

From new series, final seasons, original films, and weekly programing, there's something for everyone. For those OG streamers House of Cards' final season will be added to the service beginning Friday, November 2 — the perfect companion for election season.

Meanwhile Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj returns with a new episode Sunday November 4 and every Sunday during the month. As for film buffs, they may want to check out the new original film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs which hails from the critically acclaimed Coen brothers on November 16.

Plus don't miss out on the new Chuck Lorre series The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin beginning November 16. These titles and so much more will be available this November on Netflix.

For the full lineup, check out the list below.

Available This Month On Netflix:

November 1

Angela's Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game - Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li's Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon's Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

November 2

Brainchild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

House of Cards: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Holiday Calendar — NETFLIX FILM

The Other Side of the Wind — NETFLIX FILM

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

November 4

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj — NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)

November 5

Homecoming: Season 1 (2016)

John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 7

Into the Forest

November 8

The Sea of Trees

November 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Reina del Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medal of Honor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlaw King — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Drags — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Westside — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 12

Green Room

November 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oh My Ghost — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Warrior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 15

May The Devil Take You — NETFLIX FILM

The Crew — NETFLIX FILM

November 16

Cam — NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ponysitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prince of Peoria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs — NETFLIX FILM

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Princess Switch — NETFLIX FILM

November 18

The Pixar Story

November 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Motown Magic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sabrina — NETFLIX FILM

The Final Table — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 21

The Tribe — NETFLIX FILM

November 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Christmas Chronicles — NETFLIX FILM

November 23

Frontier: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fugitiva — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sick Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sick Note: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

November 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

November 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

November 30

1983 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death by Magic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

F is for Family: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Happy as Lazzaro — NETFLIX FILM

Rajma Chawal — NETFLIX FILM

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The World Is Yours — NETFLIX FILM

Tiempo compartido — NETFLIX FILM

Leaving This Month:

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

Anna Karenina

Paddington

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5