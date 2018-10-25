What's Coming and Going From Netflix in November 2018
It's sweater weather, which means it's the perfect time of year to hunker down for a good binge session, and Netflix is adding plenty of titles this November for that purpose.
From new series, final seasons, original films, and weekly programing, there's something for everyone. For those OG streamers House of Cards' final season will be added to the service beginning Friday, November 2 — the perfect companion for election season.
Meanwhile Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj returns with a new episode Sunday November 4 and every Sunday during the month. As for film buffs, they may want to check out the new original film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs which hails from the critically acclaimed Coen brothers on November 16.
Plus don't miss out on the new Chuck Lorre series The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin beginning November 16. These titles and so much more will be available this November on Netflix.
For the full lineup, check out the list below.
Available This Month On Netflix:
November 1
Angela's Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange
Fair Game - Director’s Cut
Follow This: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li's Fearless
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon's Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
The English Patient
The Judgement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Vaya
November 2
Brainchild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
House of Cards: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Holiday Calendar — NETFLIX FILM
The Other Side of the Wind — NETFLIX FILM
They'll Love Me When I'm Dead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 3
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
November 4
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj — NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)
November 5
Homecoming: Season 1 (2016)
John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 7
Into the Forest
November 8
The Sea of Trees
November 9
Beat Bugs: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Reina del Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medal of Honor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlaw King — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Drags — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Westside — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 12
Green Room
November 13
Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oh My Ghost — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Warrior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 15
May The Devil Take You — NETFLIX FILM
The Crew — NETFLIX FILM
November 16
Cam — NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ponysitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prince of Peoria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs — NETFLIX FILM
The Break-Up
The Kominsky Method — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Princess Switch — NETFLIX FILM
November 18
The Pixar Story
November 19
The Last Kingdom: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 20
Kulipari: Dream Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Motown Magic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sabrina — NETFLIX FILM
The Final Table — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 21
The Tribe — NETFLIX FILM
November 22
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Christmas Chronicles — NETFLIX FILM
November 23
Frontier: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fugitiva — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sick Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sick Note: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
November 25
My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
November 27
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 29
Pocoyo: Season 4
November 30
1983 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death by Magic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
F is for Family: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy as Lazzaro — NETFLIX FILM
Rajma Chawal — NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The World Is Yours — NETFLIX FILM
Tiempo compartido — NETFLIX FILM
Leaving This Month:
Amelie
Crossfire
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Oculus
Phenomenon
Run to me
Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball
Steel Magnolias
The Invasion
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
The Lazarus Effect
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Reader
Up in the Air
Anna Karenina
Paddington
Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5AlertMe