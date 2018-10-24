'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Barrett Foa Joins 'Will & Grace' as Will's Love Interest

Love appears to be on the horizon for Will Truman.

Barrett Foa, who plays Eric Beale (the tech guy) on the procedural drama NCIS: Los Angeles, is slated to play a new love interest for Eric McCormack's character on the NBC comedy series Will & Grace.

Foa's character, Paul, is a fellow teacher, but their romance hits a rough patch when Paul's home life puts Will in an "ethical dilemma," according to TV Line.

The actor couldn't contain his excitement over the news, and he gave fans a little sneak peek while on set. In an Instagram story, he revealed he was about to shoot a scene.

Will & Grace, which is back for its second season after getting the revival treatment last year, has a number of guest stars you can look forward to seeing. Friends alum David Schwimmer has already made his debut as Noah, the West Side curmudgeon who's annoyed by everything and everyone he meets. He and Grace (Debra Messing) hit it off in the season premiere.

NBC has previously announced that Matt Bomer (Suits) will play a smooth-talking TV anchor who also dates Will.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is also set to appear this season, along with W&G fan-favorites Minnie Driver (Speechless) as Lorraine Finster and Alec Baldwin, who plays Karen's (Megan Mullally) lover, Malcolm.

Will & Grace, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC