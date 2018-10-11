5 Questions With Megan Mullally on 'Will & Grace' Season 10

There’s no time like the future! Will & Grace kicked off its second season (10th if you count the original 1998–2006 run) with a six-month jump.

Jack (Sean Hayes) is still engaged to flight attendant Estefan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) but challenged by monogamy, while best friends Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) adjust to being step-siblings now that Will’s mother (Blythe Danner) and Grace’s father (Robert Klein), who hooked up in the finale, have tied the knot.

At least Grace will have a romantic distraction in the form of a curmudgeonly writer (Friends’ David Schwimmer).

As for boozy upper-classer Karen (Megan Mullally), she’s singing the blues (literally) now that she and never-seen-husband Stan are calling it quits. The actress gives us the lowdown:

Where do we find Karen?

Megan Mullally: The episode is called “Where in the World Is Karen Walker?” because she’s gone into hiding. Despite all the jokes, Karen really did love Stan. It’s the only life she knows, but now that’s going to change.

Will she lose everything in the breakup, or will she still be fabulously wealthy?

Oh, she’ll have money. [Laughs] Nobody wants to see [Karen poor]!

Alec Baldwin is back as her onetime paramour Malcolm. Is he moving in on her now that she’s getting divorced?

Karen is resistant to him, so she doesn’t immediately succumb to his overtures.

Any surprises this season?

In one episode Karen exceeds her usual level of intoxication and goes wandering the streets of New York. Then she’s in a beautiful nightclub singing a torch song, “The Man That Got Away.” I actually got to sing as me, not Karen. Most people don’t even know that my first love is singing!

After two Emmy wins, in 2000 and 2006, you’re nominated again. Do you ever get nervous?

Absence makes the heart grow fonder. The first year I was nominated, I knew a couple people, but now I feel like I know everybody. The fun part is running into people [at the show] you only see once in a blue moon.

Will & Grace, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC