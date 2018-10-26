The 'Outlander' Cast Previews Season 4, Fraser's Ridge & Working With Rollo (VIDEO)

The wait — nay, the Droughtlander — is almost over.

Outlander returns for an exciting new season on November 4, and TV Insider got all the intel on time-traveler Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Scotsman Jamie's (Sam Heughan) entry into the New World when stars Balfe, Heughan, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton stopped by our New York Comic Con spot earlier this month.

After years of separation, a steamy reunion and now a rocky trip to America, Jamie and Claire are stronger than ever. But it isn't all about the honeymoon phase for these two lovebirds any more. "[Claire's] a terrible cook," Heughan says, explaining that Jamie often makes a face at the food he's been given by his loving wife. "It's not in the books, but it's something we like to play." Adding, "Look out for those details."

Meanwhile, Rankin and Skelton also previewed what's to come for their dynamic duo, Roger and Bree. "They're trying to make a long-distance relationship work, which isn't very easy in the '60s," Rankin says. "Communication isn't quite what it is today."

As Skelton puts it, "It's the opposite of what you've got with Jamie and Claire." Well, we're hoping these two can sort it out though — at least until Bree possibly makes some anticipated adventures of her own (you book readers know what we mean...).

The gang also discusses working with a hilarious new distraction on set — the pup who plays Rollo, Young Ian's (John Bell) half-wolf pal, and who's the better runner: Balfe or Heughan? Check out the full interview below.

Outlander Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, November 4, 8/7c, Starz