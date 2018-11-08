'Murphy Brown' Creator Diane English Teases Bette Midler's Return as Caprice

Well, hello, Bette! More than 20 years after Bette Midler played Caprice Feldman, the last of Murphy Brown’s (Candice Bergen) 93 woeful secretaries, the Divine Miss M returns as the entitled society widow.

"In Murphy’s mind, she was the worst assistant ever," says creator Diane English. "So it’s almost like she’s having PTSD when she hears Caprice’s voice."

Unfortunately for the star of Murphy in the Morning, the passing of Caprice’s latest husband has made her the largest shareholder in CNC, the newswoman’s new network. "Murphy doesn’t act nice to anybody she doesn’t want to," English notes, "but she has to deal with Caprice."

English ran into Midler shortly before she started writing the new episodes and the two hatched a plan."We immediately agreed we should bring Caprice back," English says. "Bette was on set for five days — it was really fun. She’s a force of nature."

More Famous Faces

In the November 8 episode, the onetime adversaries meet at a gala for former FYI anchor Jim Dial (original star Charles Kimbrough), who’s receiving a lifetime achievement award. Katie Couric, last seen on Murphy in 1992’s baby shower episode, is the mistress of ceremonies, and John Larroquette makes his first appearance as a judge Murphy once tangled with. And the next week, look for Brooke Shields to pop by playing an old pageant friend of Corky’s (Faith Ford).

