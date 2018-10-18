'Manifest' Gets Full Season Order at NBC

NBC has ordered three additional episodes to of its new hit series, Manifest.

This brings the show's total number of episodes to 16 for its first season.

The network revealed that not ordering 22 episode was a deliberate decision.

"For scheduling purposes, we want to run original episodes continuously in the first quarter of 2019 without any repeats," a press release stated.

And the "ambitious storytelling means taking the time to get it right in the writers’ room and in production."

Other top series at NBC such as This Is Us and The Good Place had 18 episodes and 13 episodes, respectively, in their freshman seasons.

The release noted that the Sept. 24 series premiere grew by +8 million viewers going from “live plus same day” to L+7 (10.4 million persons to 18.4 million) for the #2 biggest L+7 lift on record for any telecast on broadcast or cable. That 18.4 million is the biggest audience for any premiering NBC drama in the last 19 years.

