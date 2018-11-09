'Bodyguard' and More High-Stakes Miniseries to Check Out on Netflix

Limited Series, Available Now

Imagine it was your job to take a bullet for a politician whose agenda you despise. Could you do it? London police officer David Budd (Richard Madden) must answer this life-and-death dilemma when he’s assigned to protect British Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) in this six-episode BBC thriller (which TV Guide Magazine critic Matt Roush gave four and a half stars).

She supports military action overseas. He’s an Afghan War vet with barely controlled PTSD and a cooking hatred for the powerful civvies, like Julia, who sent him abroad. Both have secrets that are exposed by the multiple violent assassination attempts on her, his and his kids’ lives. Watch for the high-octane ending. It’s a doozy.

More High-Stakes Miniseries

The Honorable Woman

Anglo-Israeli Baroness Nessa Stein (Maggie Gyllenhaal) has two priorities: fostering peace in the Middle East and keeping the details of her earlier disappearance in Palestine under wraps. Then a kidnapping gets MI6 on

Nessa’s back — and reveals a long con that’s being played against her.

After her entire special-ops team is murdered in North Africa, U.S. Army sergeant Odelle Ballard (Anna Friel) must find her way back to the States, undercover and alone, while protecting a flash drive containing the only proof that a major U.S. corporation has been financing terrorists.

Party boy Danny (Ben Whishaw) and staid banker Alex (Edward Holcroft) make an unexpected couple to begin with. But their story gets even more unpredictable when Alex, who’s actually a spy, goes missing, and Danny gets tied up in the knotty world of British espionage trying to find him.