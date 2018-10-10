Randall & Toby Get Closer in a 'This Is Us' Deleted Scene From 'Katie Girls' (VIDEO)

This week's episode of This Is Us, as always, just wasn't long enough. Luckily, one of the cast members was generous enough to bless fans with a deleted scene.

Sterling K. Brown shared the clip on his Twitter page following the October 9 episode, "Katie Girls." The video features his character Randall and Chris Sullivan's Toby, and the actor captions, "Please enjoy a deleted scene from tonight’s episode of #ThisIsUs. One might say that Randall and Toby get close..."

By "close," Brown hints at a peculiar but funny exchange between the brothers-in-law. Those who caught the episode know that Kate (Chrissy Metz) was undergoing egg retrieval surgery as part of her IVF process, and during that, Toby is asked to provide samples of his own.

Because of Toby's (off medication) anxiety, his nerves were at an all-time high as his wife underwent the risky procedure, so procuring samples doesn't seem like a possibility. Apparently, that's when Randall steps in to help.

We see Toby call Randall over to his room in the hospital to share his dilemma. "I don't think I can do this with Kate going through this stressful procedure... I'm not feeling very sexy" Toby admits.

"You've just got to relax and power through it, right," Randall encourages before essentially launching into a meditation moment. "Now, I want you to think of a place that makes you feel really really relaxed," he instructs. "Where do you, Tobias, feel most relaxed?

When Toby reveals it involves the cooking competition show Chopped, Randall paints a picture of a scenario that might happen on the show. But does it help Toby find his calm?

You'll have to check out the hilarious deleted scene below to find out:

Please enjoy a deleted scene from tonight’s episode of #ThisIsUs. One might say that Randall and Toby get close... pic.twitter.com/EPZ3PMkcnj — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) October 10, 2018

The release of this clip makes us wonder how many other gems like this have been cut from the show. Here's hoping more deleted scenes make their way to fans in the future!

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC