First Look: 'Gotham' Drops Its Final Season Trailer at NYCC (VIDEO)

Can midseason just get here already?!

It's been a sad and lonely fall already without the usual return of Gotham, which instead is set to return mid-season for its fifth and final season. So to hold fans over, we have this exclusive look at "The Innocent & The Wicked," nearly four minutes of trailer glory that just opened the show's panel at New York Comic Con.

The clip recaps the entire series before launching us into previously unseen footage from the upcoming culmination.

As you can see, things in the city that never gets a break are worse than ever since Jeremiah (Cameron Monaghan) set off bombs all around the town and cut it off from all outside help. Gangs are running various sections, Babs (Erin Richards) is firing off shots at (we presume) any men who come near her hood, Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) has his own territory, and poor Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie), bless his heart, is still trying to clean up the streets.

But according to executive producer John Stephens, who joined stars David Mazouz, Sean Pertwee, Donal Logue, Cory Michael Smith, Taylor, Richards, Chris Chalk and Camren Bicondova, the state of affairs in Gotham are going to get even messier before they can get better. Especially once Shane West (Nikita) joins the cast as, well, let's just say the bane of Bruce Wayne's existence.

No official return date was confirmed at the panel, so just keep checking TV Insider for updates. As soon as we know anything, we'll send up a bat signal.

Gotham, Season 5 Premiere, 2019, Fox