‘Doctor Who’ First Trailer Showcases Jodie Whittaker as New Lead — ‘I’m the Doctor’ (VIDEO)

The first full trailer for Doctor Who‘s upcoming eleventh season just dropped, teasing Jodie Whittaker as the series’ 13th and first female Doctor.

In the action-packed sneak peek she says, “I’m the Doctor. When people need help, I never refuse,” and later on — “Sometimes I see things need fixin’. I do what I can.”

The trailer also shows her new crew: Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh), Whittaker running through explosives, time travel, and a potential new adversary.

In TV Insider’s interview with Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, he told us, “I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman, and we’re thrilled to have secured our No. 1 choice.”

“Jodie is a force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role,” he added.

Watch the trailer below:

Doctor Who, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, October 7, Time TBA, BBC America