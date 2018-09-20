‘Doctor Who’ First Trailer Showcases Jodie Whittaker as New Lead — ‘I’m the Doctor’ (VIDEO)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
Doctor Who Series 11
BBC

The first full trailer for Doctor Who‘s upcoming eleventh season just dropped, teasing Jodie Whittaker as the series’ 13th and first female Doctor.

In the action-packed sneak peek she says, “I’m the Doctor. When people need help, I never refuse,” and later on — “Sometimes I see things need fixin’. I do what I can.”

'Doctor Who' EP & Jodie Whittaker on the Season 11 Change That'll Drive Fans Crazy (VIDEO)See Also

'Doctor Who' EP & Jodie Whittaker on the Season 11 Change That'll Drive Fans Crazy (VIDEO)

Plus, Whittaker reveals for favorite past Doctor.

The trailer also shows her new crew: Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh), Whittaker running through explosives, time travel, and a potential new adversary.

In TV Insider’s interview with Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, he told us, “I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman, and we’re thrilled to have secured our No. 1 choice.”

“Jodie is a force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role,” he added.

Watch the trailer below:

Doctor Who, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, October 7, Time TBA, BBC America

Doctor Who - BBC America

Doctor Who where to stream

Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker