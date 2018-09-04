And the Next ‘Bachelor’ Is…

Will You Accept This News? For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Colton Underwood!

The new was confirmed on Good Morning America Monday morning:

“I’m very excited,” the former NFL player told GMA cohost Michael Strahan. “Third time’s the charm, that’s what they say. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

The reality dating competition show is starting production on its 23rd season in September with longtime host, Chris Harrison, back as emcee.

The last Bachelor star was Arie Luyendyk Jr. who infamously proposed to Becca Kufrin in the finale, only to break up with her soon after and get engaged to his runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Their wedding date is set for January 12, 2019 in Hawaii.

Becca went on to become the lead in the 14th season of The Bachelorette. She got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen over runner-up Blake Horstmann.

Underwood came in fourth place then went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, where he briefly dated another Bachelor series star Tia Booth.

The Bachelor, Season 23 Premiere, January 2019, ABC