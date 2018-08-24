TV News Roundup: Katey Sagal, Courteney Cox Join ‘Shameless’ & Other Casting News

All Your Must-Know Friday TV News:

Major Casting Updates:

1. Joshua Jackson is joining Netflix’s limited series Central Park Five, from writer/director Ava DuVernay, based on the 1989 case. He’ll play lawyer, Mickey Joseph, who defended one of the men accused of rapping a female jogger in Central Park.

2. Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox will be part of Shameless Season 9. Sagal is playing Ingrid Jones, a psych patient Frank falls for and Cox is playing Jen Wagner, an actress who’s needs a sober companion which happens to be Lips.

3. Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) has been cast in a recurring role in The Good Place Season 3.

4. Joe Lando (Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman) will recur on The Bold and The Beautiful as Judge Craig McMullen.

5. Necar Zadegan has joined the cast of NCIS: New Orleans for Season 5 in a series regular role.

6. Supergirl has cast Anthony Konechny in a recurring role as DEO Agent Jensen for Season 4.

