Will ‘Modern Family’ Have a Season 11? ABC Hints the Show May Live On

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
MODERN FAMILY - 'Wine Weekend' - The family goes on a wine tasting trip and stays in Haley's new boss' country house where the only rule is: Don't touch the tiara! Meanwhile, Gloria and Mitch are invited to a party at Oprah's house but can't bring anyone else, on 'Modern Family,' WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Ron Tom) JESSE TYLER FERGUSON, SOFIA VERGARA, SARAH HYLAND, JULIE BOWEN, ED O'NEILL]]
ABC/Ron Tom

Modern Family

 More

There have been rumors for a while now that Modern Family‘s upcoming tenth season could be its last. Say it isn’t so!

But during the TCA 2018 summer tour, ABC’s Channing Dungey and showrunner Christopher Lloyd were singing a different tune about a potential Season 11. Dungey first hinted that discussions were happening in relation to another season of Modern Family, and co-creator and executive producer Lloyd gave the idea his approval, reports Deadline,

ABC Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Conners,' & More Shows
Related

ABC Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Conners,' & More Shows

“We are very open to it,” Lloyd said about Season 11. “We have expressed that to ABC. I think it’s a complicated discussion, and that discussion is taking place.”

Lloyd also revealed that since returning for new episodes, the team has created various new directions for the characters. “We found out that we were getting into some very rich new arcs with these characters, that there is a lot more to explore in the series.”

MODERN FAMILY - "Dear Beloved Family" - "Modern Family" celebrates its milestone 200th episode! Gloria has to rush Phil to the hospital for an emergency surgery after he experiences some intense stomach pains and rallies the entire family to be by his side on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) JULIE BOWEN, TY BURRELL, ED O'NEILL, ERIC STONESTREET, ARIEL WINTER, SOFIA VERGARA, AUBREY ANDERSON-EMMONS, NOLAN GOULD

(Photo: ABC/Richard Cartwright)

As of now, an eleventh season does sound likely considering the show is run out of 20th Century Fox TV which now partners with ABC’s Disney. The only potential bump in extending the series’ contract is having to cut new deals with the actors.

But if this proves to be impossible, Lloyd stated they’d be okay to end the show with the current season, as the writers still have time to prepare — as long as they find out soon. “We need to know relatively soon because if it’s the last season we need to know it’s the last season so we can to both recognize the show but also recognize the people been together for 10 years.”

Modern Family, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 26, 9/8c, ABC

Modern Family - ABC

Modern Family where to stream

Modern Family




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Reveals He Got Married to Show All-Time Great
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ex-Local TV News Anchor Wins $89,000 After Quitting Job
Danielle Reyes on season 3 of The Traitors
3
What Is the ‘Seer’ Twist on ‘The Traitors’?
Stephen Amell as Ted Black in 'Suits LA,' Melissa Fumero as Birdie, Aja Naomi King as Catherine in 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society'
4
Roush Review: Spiffy But Empty ‘Suits’ Spinoff, Giddy ‘Grosse Pointe’
Mitch Blaschke, Tyson Lee and Parker Schnabel of Gold Rush in conversation
5
‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Makes Major Move as Rick Ness Takes Big Gamble