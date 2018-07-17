It's War Between Humans & Synths in the Final Episodes of AMC's 'Humans' (VIDEO)

It isn't easy being green-eyed.

In Season 3 of Humans, it's been a struggle for the life-like androids known as synths (for synthetic) who have gained free will along with their other abilities such as intelligence and super strength. In reaction to the freedom implanted into the former servants — or slaves — the fearful and angry human community created new, docile, orange-eyed androids to take over the servile duties that the newly freed beings previously did.

The allegory about who deserves civil rights in a world where machines begin to entirely approximate humans comes to its season end tonight in a tense and heartbreaking two-part finale. (Though the smart and intensely humane show — which has intimations of both slavery and the Holocaust — does well in the U.K. where it's shot and takes place, low ratings in the U.S. could make the double-header a series-ender.)

As the season comes to an end, the synth community has been split into two: those who desperately want coexistence with humans and those whose suffering at the hands of fearful and violent human supremacists has caused them to believe that destroying the flesh and blood species has to be their goal. In an exclusive sneak peek at the opening of the first episode, Mia (Gemma Chan), one of the most determined integrationist "greens," is in custody and quickly releases that the fate of her tribe has already been decided and it won't be a good one.

Also tonight: Human Mattie (Lucy Carless), the teen hacker who spread the "wakening" among the synths, reveals her secret, while her lover Leo (Colin Morgan), the son of the original synth creator, endangers himself walking into a synth compound. In the final episode, the human and android battle escalates while human allies — like Mattie's kindly mom Laura (Katherine Parkinson) — must make life-changing decisions.

Can't they "all just get along," to slightly paraphrase Rodney King during the L.A. riots? Somehow we doubt it. Get the tissues ready.

Humans, Tuesday, July 17, 11/10c, AMC