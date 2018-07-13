Where to Watch the 2018 MLB All-Star Game & Home Run Derby

The 89th MLB All-Star Game festivities take place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., July 16-17. It’s the first All-Star Game held in Nationals Park, and the first held in D.C. since the Washington Senators hosted the game in 1969.

Some of the biggest sluggers in the big leagues put on a display of power when the T-Mobile Home Run Derby takes place Monday at 8/7c on ESPN and the ESPN App. The derby will again use a seeded bracket single-elimination format:

Karl Ravech calls the derby with analyst Mark Teixeira, and reporters Jessica Mendoza and Buster Olney.

The All-Star Game takes place Tuesday starting at 8/7c on Fox, the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com. Joe Buck calls the game with analyst John Smoltz, and reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

Starters in the AL lineup include Angels OF Mike Trout, Yankees OF Aaron Judge, Red Sox OF Mookie Betts, Orioles SS Manny Machado and White Sox 1B José Abreu. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, Cubs 2B Javier Báez, Giants SS Brandon Crawford, Dodgers OF Matt Kemp and Nationals OF Bryce Harper are among the starters in the NL. You can see the complete AL and NL All-Star rosters here.

The AL has won the last five All-Star Games, including last year’s 2-1 win in 10 innings.

